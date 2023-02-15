Driver of stolen truck facing charges after crashing into Little Havana home

Man accused of stealing truck, crashing into Little Havana home 01:39

MIAMI - A family is out of their Little Havana home after a man driving a stolen truck crashed into it, narrowly missing a baby.

Ahmmon Richards, the owner of the College Hunks moving service, said the keys were still in the truck when they were packing up for the day when a man suddenly jumped in the driver's seat.

"I look and I see the truck leaving the lot and I jog to see who it was," he said. "And it's a guy I haven't seen at all."

That man, who police identified as 46-year-old Delvis Gonzalez, sped off. Richards said he watched the truck zoom down the road and turn on 18th Avenue.

About a block away, Gonzalez lost control and struck a car before barreling into the front of a home in the 600 block of NW 18th Avenue.

"My daughter was nearly assassinated," said resident Kety Brito who was inside the home with her 1-year-old daughter when the truck smashed into the house. "Her crib was right next to the car. He could have killed her."

When police arrived, a bloodied Gonzalez was still in the driver's seat. He was pulled from the truck and taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

No one in the house was hurt in the crash. Gonzalez is facing charges that include grand theft and driving without a license.