Miami Heat's Jamaree Bouyea Receives High Praise From Bam Adebayo

Adebayo thinks Bouyea has a shot of getting another 10-day contract

Rookie guard Jamaree Bouyea is now on the long list of undrafted Miami Heat players.

The Heat are known to turn hidden talent into solid role players, some eventually becoming starters.

Heat star Bam Adebayo says Bouyea has a chance to be next.

“He’s always paying attention and taking notes,” Adebayo said. “Last game, I told him to cut early and he got a layup. When you talk to him, he definitely can translate what you're saying through the game. You don’t know when you’re gonna get called, and then coach throws you in for 28 minutes."

Bouyea was undrafted coming out of the University of San Francisco last summer. He averaged 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Sioux Fall Skyforce, the Heat's G League affiliate. He shot 52.2 percent from the field but only 29.3 percent from 3-point range before being called up.

Bouyea showed progress in his third game, scoring 10 points Monday against the Denver Nuggets. He will see more time tonight against the Brooklyn Nets because of injuries to Victor Oladipo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

"He’s trying to figure it out the best way he can," Adebayo said. "For me, he did a great job [Monday]. He made reads, he made tough baskets, and he was able to get in the flow. If we keep him around, he can show y’all he can really play basketball.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .