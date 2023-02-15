Open in App
The US Sun

I’m a mum-of-twins and my husband persuaded me to try for one more baby – we then went to the docs and were left stunned

By Sarah Bull,

8 days ago

SHE already had twins when her husband persuaded her to try for one more baby.

But instead of adding to their family with another tot, the Sobers family will be welcoming THREE new babies into the world, after falling pregnant with triplets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgmEC_0koMRe4C00
A mum-of-twins was persuaded to try for one more baby by her husband Credit: tiktok/@thesobersfamily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddMKE_0koMRe4C00
But ended up falling pregnant with triplets Credit: tiktok/@thesobersfamily

"When you already have twins and he persuades you to have one more," Mummy Sobers wrote over a video on the family's TikTok page.

"And you're blessed with three."

She showed her husband, as well as twins Lavae and Lovelle, each holding a tiny pair of shoes.

"We are thrilled to announce our new family to be but now our love is multiplied by three," she captioned her video.

And people were quick to comment on the video, with many admitting her situation was why they didn't want to try for any more kids.

"See nope this why I can’t do it but congrats," one wrote.

"Congratulations… wow I’m scared after having my twins this is what will happen," another added.

"Lord lol I woulda cried so bad. Congratulations," a third commented.

"I wouldn't listen to nothing else he say…." someone else joked.

To which the mum replied: "I’m deffo not!"

Others revealed their own similar situations, with one writing: "Wow congratulations!

"I have twin boys and I’m due twin girls in June."

"Congratulations. Me having twins & pregnant with twins again 8 years later!" another wrote.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
Eufaula, AL14 days ago
A famous man confessed to his wife on his deathbed that "he is white" and had a secret life she was unaware of
Manhattan, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy