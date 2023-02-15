Cubs: Extensions, IL, and Contract Details from Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

As pitchers and catchers report, Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins talked to the media, effectively beginning the Cubs' 2023 season.

Baseball is finally here. Although Spring Training games won't start for another 10 days or so, Chicago Cubs baseball is approaching. On Wednesday, pitchers and catchers reported to kick off the spring. That said, Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins spoke to the media on Wednesday morning to start the day.

Although there was plenty to discuss, a few major things stood out following the presser. Not only did Jed Hoyer address the elephant in the room regarding contract extensions for guys like Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner, but he also noted a few pitchers will start the season on the IL.

Contract Talks

Fans have been super intrigued about potential extensions for Happ and Hoerner. Both players are homegrown, took massive steps forward in 2022, and are now arguably the faces of the franchise along with new addition Dansby Swanson. That said, fans want to know if the two homegrown pieces are sticking around for the long term.

Per Jed Hoyer, discussions have been positive, but he failed to comment further aside from establishing the fact that there isn't a hard deadline like fans have seen in the past.

At minimum, conversations are going well. Seeing No. 8 in left field and No. 2 as one half of the double play duo up the middle for years to come is what fans want. A pair of extensions in the near future would send the fanbase into a frenzy of excitement.

Injured Arms

Per Jed Hoyer, it appears a pair of pitchers will begin the season on the IL. One of those pitchers is reliever Codi Heuer. Knowing he will start the season on the IL comes as no surprise. Heuer underwent Tommy John roughly a year ago and will likely not be 100% until at least May. However, his return to the bullpen will be welcomed after a solid start to his Cubs tenure in 2021.

In addition, it appears Kyle Hendricks will also begin the season on the IL. Hendricks struggled in 2022 with injury and was ultimately shut down before season's end. He has optimistically commented on his rehab, but the Cubs can never be too careful. Ideally, a short stint on the IL to begin the season will be just what the doctor ordered for The Professor.

Both players will be welcome additions to the bullpen and rotation, respectively, once the season is underway.

Michael Fulmer Details

Last week, the Cubs and RHP Michael Fulmer agreed to a one-year deal . However, the dollar value of the contract was not disclosed at the time of the report. Now, as confirmed by Sahadev Sharma , we know the contract is for $4 million.

Getting Fulmer at that dollar value is a great signing for the Cubs. They didn't break the bank, but added a top bullpen arm for the 2023 season. Fulmer is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him pitch to a 3.39 ERA with 61 punch outs in 63.2 innings of work.

What's On Tap Next?

Pitchers and catchers have now reported. Other players are already in Arizona ready to get started. Games will begin on Saturday, February 25 as the Cubs host the San Francisco Giants at Sloan Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CST. Get ready Cubs fans, baseball is BACK!