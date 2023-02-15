The Anti-Valentine's Day Playlist

This is a response to The Ultimate Valentine's Day Playlist

Valentine's Day is a divisive holiday. There are people who love it, absolutely hate it, or do not care at all. While the topic of Valentine's Day is a tricky one, one thing that can be mostly agreed on is that a playlist can be a great thing to listen to. Here is a playlist of the anti-Valentine's Day songs, ranging from break-up songs to the general dislike for one another.

1. Thank U, Next -- Ariana Grande

2. Hate (I Really Don't Like You) -- Plain White T's

3. Break Your Little Heart -- All Time Low

4. Madness -- Muse

5. She Had The World -- Panic! At The Disco

6. I Don't Love You -- My Chemical Romance

7. Smile -- Lily Allen

8. I Hate Everything About You -- Three Days Grace

9. Gives You Hell -- All-American Rejects

10. How To Be A Heartbreaker -- MARINA

11. Back to Black -- Amy Winehouse

12. Kill Bill -- SZA

13. Love Will Tear Us Apart -- Joy Division

14. Au Revoir (Adios) -- The Front Bottoms

15. You Oughta Know -- Alanis Morisette

16. We Are Never Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift

17. Heart Of Glass -- Blondie

18. I Hate Myself For Loving You -- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

19. Tainted Love -- Soft Cell

20. Poison -- Bell Biv DeVoe

Have a good listen!