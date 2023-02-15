The Anti-Valentine's Day Playlist

Valentine's Day is a divisive holiday. There are people who love it, absolutely hate it, or do not care at all. While the topic of Valentine's Day is a tricky one, one thing that can be mostly agreed on is that a playlist can be a great thing to listen to. Here is a playlist of the anti-Valentine's Day songs, ranging from break-up songs to the general dislike for one another.
1. Thank U, Next -- Ariana Grande
2. Hate (I Really Don't Like You) -- Plain White T's
3. Break Your Little Heart -- All Time Low
4. Madness -- Muse
5. She Had The World -- Panic! At The Disco
6. I Don't Love You -- My Chemical Romance
7. Smile -- Lily Allen
8. I Hate Everything About You -- Three Days Grace
9. Gives You Hell -- All-American Rejects
10. How To Be A Heartbreaker -- MARINA
11. Back to Black -- Amy Winehouse
12. Kill Bill -- SZA
13. Love Will Tear Us Apart -- Joy Division
14. Au Revoir (Adios) -- The Front Bottoms
15. You Oughta Know -- Alanis Morisette
16. We Are Never Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift
17. Heart Of Glass -- Blondie
18. I Hate Myself For Loving You -- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
