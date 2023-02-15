Woman Has an Absolute Meltdown After Being Broken Up with Mid-Flight

Any time you catch a flight, the last thing you want to deal with is someone else's drama . Unfortunately, one in-flight couple ended up making their personal problems everyone's problems!

This video, shared to TikTok via the page @traveltmz , shows the dramatic aftermath of a man calling it quits with his girlfriend mid-flight. Suffice to say, she did not take the news well.

Holy Freakout, Batman! This meltdown is one for the ages. We won't deny that breakups can be devastating, and her (now-ex) boyfriend's choice to break up with her mid-flight made us raise a few eyebrows. But OMG, this is not how you handle the situation. Imagine being a passenger in that cabin. We'd probably start feeling genuinely scared! That's a quick-and-easy way to end up on the no-fly list... at least for that airline!

This shocking video blew up online, and thousands of viewers shared their own takes on the situation- primarily, the man's unconventional choice of breakup setting!

A lot of people found his mid-flight breakup cruel. "So he couldn't wait until they landed? Now that's cold-hearted, d**n," commented @maritza_marilyn. "Don't know the whole situation but it's pretty ruthless to do that to someone midflight when you are stuck in seat next to them for no telling how long," agreed @millie12121974.

Besides, the consequences of his breakup drew everyone else into their drama too! Viewer @ebunnybri was not having it. "Man why the h*ll would he do that, on A PLANE?! Lmaoooo I’d have beef with both of them cause how you making me experience this ON the PLANE."

As valid as these points are, others brought up an alternative explanation- namely, that he predicted this unstable behavior, and that he hoped that either the setting would keep her civil, or that at least her abusive behavior would have witnesses. "He thought he’d be safe up in the air. NOPE," @mhershey32 remarked. "No it’s smart af, she is banned from flying so she can’t follow him back via flight. Security will instantly seperate them so he can get space," @debatablehost explained. Honestly... that logic tracks!

At any rate, it's abundantly clear that this match was not made in heaven! Her ex-boyfriend definitely dodged a bullet here... and thanks to her over-the-top meltdown, he won't have to worry about bumping into her on that airline ever again!

