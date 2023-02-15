Open in App
WANE 15

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Alexandra WeaverJocelina Joiner,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41b4Zm_0koMK8D400

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koMK8D400
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koMK8D400
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
GOTW Preview: Homestead at Norwell
Ossian, IN8 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN5 hours ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Saint Francis advances to Crossroad League semifinals
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Snider’s Donahue commits to Bowling Green
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Homestead grad Goode back and healthy for Illinois
Champaign, IL23 hours ago
West Noble’s Mabie chooses Indiana Tech women’s golf
Noble, IN2 days ago
Ohio pizza shop catches attention with ‘now hiring non-stupid people’ sign
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Purdue University warns of basketball ticket scams on GroupMe, Facebook Marketplace
West Lafayette, IN21 hours ago
Blackhawk clinches middle school title with buzzer beater
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago
Daleville man found guilty of murder after killing grandfather with wheelbarrow during argument
Daleville, IN2 days ago
Concordia, Blackhawk, Canterbury win on Tuesday
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Motion reveals prosecutor’s reasons for sealing court documents in Delphi murder case
Delphi, IN1 day ago
Remains of missing Auburn University student ID’d 47 years after his car was found
Auburn, AL1 day ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
‘I’m going to go back’: Former FWCS teacher brings hope to hometown Sierra Leone
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Kielb heading back to Komets from AHL
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy