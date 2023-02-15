Dallas band Vandoliers come to Orlando for an evening of Red Dirt country and punk spirit

Vandoliers bring the sounds of Texas to Will's this weekend

Texas music heritage is the stuff of lore for good reason, and Dallas' Vandoliers are a young, strapping distillation of that tradition and flavor.They're an amalgam of Red Dirt country, Tejano splendor and punk spirit that's rousing and grand.North Carolina tourmates Old Heavy Hands are equally noteworthy for a yearning country-rock sound that bleeds with punk and soul, and will make fans of Lucero and American Aquarium want to drink heavily on Saturday night.