Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
Orlando Weekly

Dallas band Vandoliers come to Orlando for an evening of Red Dirt country and punk spirit

By Bao Le-Huu,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3oXD_0koMIlQS00
Vandoliers bring the sounds of Texas to Will's this weekend

Texas music heritage is the stuff of lore for good reason, and Dallas’ Vandoliers are a young, strapping distillation of that tradition and flavor.

They’re an amalgam of Red Dirt country, Tejano splendor and punk spirit that’s rousing and grand.

North Carolina tourmates Old Heavy Hands are equally noteworthy for a yearning country-rock sound that bleeds with punk and soul, and will make fans of Lucero and American Aquarium want to drink heavily on Saturday night.


8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Will’s Pub, $15-$20

[event-1]
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Weedeater and Rebelmatic make for an eclectic evening of doom and punk in Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
P!NK adds second Orlando show to fall tour due to demand for tickets
Orlando, FL1 day ago
The Shrek Rave returns to Orlando in March, this time right on Disney’s doorstep
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Foreigner Restaurant, by chef Bruno Fonseca, debuts permanent location in Audubon Park
Orlando, FL22 hours ago
Country star Blake Shelton plays Orlando mere days before his final season on ‘The Voice’ begins
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Mike Love brings his take on the Beach Boys to Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Orlando's Smoke & Donuts opens first brick-and-mortar in Milk District
Orlando, FL1 day ago
P!NK to wrap up her autumn ‘Trustfall’ tour with big Orlando show in November
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Universal finally confirms that Super Nintendo World is coming to Orlando, ‘the worst-kept secret in history’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month
Orlando, FL2 days ago
3D-printed pop star Buddy Crime returns to Orlando on Friday
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Depeche Mode announce Orlando show as part of comeback 2023 world tour
Orlando, FL7 days ago
Near Orlando, dining hall workers at an exclusive private college push hard for union protections
Winter Park, FL4 days ago
Orlando Hospitality Alliance puts forward alternative proposals for looming downtown nightlife restrictions
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Torchy’s Tacos comes to Altamonte Springs, Lazy Moon comes to Maitland, and Norman Van Aken’s restaurant is finally open in Dr. Phillips
Altamonte Springs, FL7 days ago
Florida Senate files bill to improve theme park safety, following teen's death at Orlando's Icon Park last year
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Florida property insurance company left insolvent after Hurricane Ian losses
Orlando, FL3 days ago
After Orlando Disney workers overwhelmingly reject a paltry pay raise, Disney comes back with a worse offer
Orlando, FL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy