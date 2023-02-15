Mom Organizes Baby's Clothes Using This Simple Method

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you have one kid or are a parent to multiple children, you know one of the most important factors that help make parenting easier is organization, especially if you’re a parent with babies or toddlers.

Aside from having a designated play area to help keep their toys organized , something else that can make your life much easier is keeping your kids clothes organized as well. And thanks to TikTok user @skinnyhangover , I’ve now found one of the easiest ways to do this!

As you can see in the video , all she does to help keep her baby’s clothes organized is simply use a few adjustable dividers in each drawer. For example, in the video, she has three dividers in a drawer, which then creates four spaces for her to neatly roll her baby’s clothing, as opposed to folding (which is another good option to help keep your kids’ clothes organized , however, it just takes up more time to do) or simply throwing all of their clothes into the drawer and potentially struggling to find the right outfit for them when you need to.

Doing this simple method is so easy because it helps reduce the clutter and chaos that can often take over our kids’ rooms. Additionally, it requires very little effort to do, yet, it can make a big impact in our daily life!

