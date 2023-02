Tanya Rad is going on a book tour! Well, kind of. Tanya shared she is going to go wherever her book is sold and sign copies they have in the store for a lucky reader to find.

This tour will send her to the following Barnes and Nobles:

- Farmer’s Market LA

- Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

- The Galleria at Tyler in Riverside

- Town Center in Fullerton

