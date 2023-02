interviewmagazine.com

Ser Serpas Tells Hari Nef Why She’s Ready to Come Home By Hari NefKatja Rahlwes, 8 days ago

Ser Serpas, one of the most exciting and ineffable artists of this new generation, has been on the move for a while now. Born in ...