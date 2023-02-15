Open in App
New York City, NY
WWD

Julianne Hough Does Power Dressing in All-black Outfit for Pamella Roland’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Kristopher Fraser,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhd3f_0koMDcwe00

Julianne Hough attended Pamella Roland’s 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, taking a minimalist approach to power dressing.

The actress wore a black formal jacket with circular flounce sleeves and matching black trousers by Pamella Roland, with a pair of classic black pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with a black top handle bag from Prada.

More from WWD

To create her look for Pamella Roland’s show, Hough worked with her go-to New York Fashion Week stylist, Jennifer Mazur. Mazur also works with Kat Graham, Olivia Culpo and Nina Dobrev.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlyoC_0koMDcwe00
Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 14 in New York City.

For makeup, the actress went for a statement look with bright rose blush, a bold red lip and eye-popping mascara. Her hair was styled in with curtain bangs.

For her fall 2023 collection, Pamella Roland’s creative director Pamella DeVos referenced vegetation, animalia, geological motifs and celestial wonders. The brand is known for its opulent evening gowns carried at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Moda Operandi.

DeVos said she specifically drew inspiration from a trip she took to the Arctic Circle. The looks she created were designed to evoke an expression of dancing like the northern lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR3U1_0koMDcwe00
Julianne Hough and Pamella DeVos attend the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 14 in New York City.

Hough has gravitated toward eveningwear designers during her New York Fashion Week adventures, taking in Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell’s shows, too.

When she’s not attending runway shows in support of her favorite designers, Hough is also hard at work on her wine company Fresh Vine Wine . In 2021, Hough launched the label with Mazur’s client Dobrev as her co-owner. Dobrev and Hough met through their hairstylist Riawna Capri, and their fast friendship turned into a wine business.

