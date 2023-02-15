Chatham High Students Zhao, Zhang, Hauser, Drouet Recognized with 2023 Scholastic Writing Awards

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High students Clairie Zhao and Jin Zhang earned gold and silver recognition, respectively, in the 2023 Scholastic Writing Awards.

"The English Department congratulates Clairie, Jin, Jenna, and Annie on receiving the prestigious Scholastic Writing Awards," Heather Rocco, School District of the Chathams K-12 Supervisor of English Language Arts, said.

"These Chatham High School students composed exceptional pieces. We are thrilled their stories and poems are being recognized and celebrated.”

Zhao received the Gold Key in the Science Fiction and Fantasy category for her story “Deathless and Lifeless.”

Zhang received a Silver Key for her Critical Essay titled "Adversity Develops Heroism" and an Honorable Mention in Poetry for her poem "late night walk."

CHS student Jenna Hauser received Honorable in the Critical Essay category for her essay titled “Shein: What Fast Fashion Says About Us” while Annie Drouet received Honorable Mention in the Poetry category for her piece titled “My Vessel.”

Students received a letter from Scholastic that noted, “Since 1923 the Scholastic Awards have recognized some of America’s most celebrated artists when they were teenagers. We are proud to count you among our esteemed group of Alumni which include, Andy Warhol, Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Kay Walkingstick.”











