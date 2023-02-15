Home warranties can cover many common household appliances. Getty Images

With the football season over and plans for winter activities tapering off, many people look forward to warmer weather and sunnier days. March 20 marks the first official day of spring but it also provides a great opportunity to do some spring cleaning and make home improvements.

Whether you're anticipating a tax refund in the mail to help cover costs or have simply decided it's finally time to make some repairs, now is a good time to get started. Fortunately, there are a series of products on the market that can upgrade your home without having to break the bank.

4 great ways to improve your home for spring

These cost-effective products and services can improve your home and boost your security at the same time.

Home security systems

It's never too late to increase the protection of your home (and the occupants inside of it). Home security systems can help by serving you around the clock, seven days a week. These systems can protect your home when you're away or while inside. They're increasingly easy to use and are customizable to your specific needs. Depending on the plan you choose and the provider who services it, you may even be able to get smoke and carbon monoxide alerts if detectors notice something when you're not home.

You can typically expect to pay around $60 monthly, not including equipment and installation charges, but the price is generally worth it in return for the peace and protection a system can provide. In addition to monitoring your home and deterring any burglaries or vandalism, a home security system could also help reduce your home insurance premiums.

Pest control

Longer days and warmer weather aren't the only things that return in the spring. Bugs, rodents and other annoying pests resurface during the spring and summer months. Pest control services can help prepare your home for their inevitable return and it doesn't need to be expensive - companies have different plans and techniques that they use to help provide reasonably-priced protections.

By securing pest control services you can protect your health (cockroaches and rodents can cause long-term medical issues) and your property (rodents and termites can do significant structural damage to your home if left alone).

Medical alert systems

If you're a senior or someone with limited mobility, a medical alert system installed in your home could provide some much-needed support. These can help in two major ways: by contacting emergency medical services directly (if needed) or by contacting designated family members or friends if assistance is required. This is particularly helpful if someone falls or injures themselves in such a way that they can't access a telephone to call for help.

By using a wearable device or other equipment, emergency services will know when you need help and can proceed with dispatching an ambulance or family members and friends as needed.

Home warranties

Home insurance protects your home but it may not always be adequate for protecting the appliances you have inside of it. That's where home warranties come in. This type of service can cover a wide range of household items like microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and more. By paying a flat rate to a servicer each month you can rest assured knowing that you will have immediate help should your equipment stop working.

Home warranties also help reduce the stress of searching for inexpensive repairs. Servicers will carefully lay out what is and isn't covered so you'll know exactly what to expect in terms of payments. And you'll get expert repair service people licensed to properly care for and fix any broken items.

The bottom line

The spring is a great time to clean up your home and make home improvements and repairs. This can take many forms from painting and remodeling to installing new and useful equipment like home security and medical alert systems. You can also better protect those items with home warranties - and avoid any illnesses or potential structural damage by signing up for pest control services.