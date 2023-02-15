Open in App
WJBF

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Jocelina JoinerAlexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aU78M_0koM4ix400

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koM4ix400
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koM4ix400
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Comedian, Leanne Morgan talks about her “Just Getting Started” tour coming to Augusta
Augusta, GA8 hours ago
USC Aiken homecoming holds special meaning for twin basketball players
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Golden Harvest breaks ground on new Augusta facility
Augusta, GA11 hours ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
JENNIE: Aiken authors discuss newly released book “The Suitcase-The Life and Times of Captain X”
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN5 hours ago
Owners nod to possible Sno-Cap expansion in Evans
Evans, GA2 days ago
Commission approves $850K in additional for Diamond Lakes bathroom
Augusta, GA1 day ago
14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson Co.
Belton, SC5 hours ago
ARC students who met at CHOG raise money for little ones battling illnesses now
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
Man shot multiple times, 4 in custody in South Augusta
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Ohio pizza shop catches attention with ‘now hiring non-stupid people’ sign
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Crime tops business district, north side in Aiken
Aiken, SC17 hours ago
The State of MCG: Dr. Hess gives his annual update
Augusta, GA2 days ago
“Ashes to Go” back again at Augusta Common
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Amber Alert Canceled: 3-month-old boy found safe, 13-year-old girl arrested for stealing car with boy inside
Macon, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy