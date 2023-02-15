Florida High School Janitor Busted With Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

Photo: CBS 12

A janitor at a Florida high school is in jail on child porn charges.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year old Jonathan Dibble on Tuesday after detectives found hundreds of pornographic pictures and videos of children as young as infants on computers and other electronic devices in the man's home.

"This person had no criminal history. I think he'd only had a speeding ticket at one point. So, this was not somebody that was sending signals overtly that they could have picked up on."

Chief Deputy John Budensiek tells CBS 12 News it does not appear that any of the images are of students at the Jensen Beach High School, but investigators want to hear from kids about any suspicious behavior related to Dibble.

The suspect is being held without bond and the school district says that even if he eventually gets out, he won't be back at any of their schools.