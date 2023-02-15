Open in App
WFLA

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Alexandra WeaverJocelina Joiner,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nz6lT_0koLsgek00

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koLsgek00
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koLsgek00
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Years later, Plant City couple realizes roof job never got final inspection
Plant City, FL1 day ago
‘I was yelling my dad wasn’t dead!’: Woman’s father found breathing after Clearwater medics pronounced him dead
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Man caught driving dead Lyft driver’s car indicted in Wauchula murder case
Wauchula, FL1 day ago
Staying above average into the weekend
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Suspect in custody after high-speed police chase, standoff in South Florida
Miami, FL1 day ago
Tampa company testing 4-day work week
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Bryan Kohberger had photos of one victim on his phone: Report
Moscow, ID3 hours ago
Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino files motion to dismiss lawsuit against him
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Man arrested for ‘peeping through windows’ at Dundee motel, police say
Dundee, FL1 day ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
‘This is really difficult’: Florida reporter gets emotional while covering death of another journalist
Orlando, FL19 hours ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Residents say gross living conditions continue at USF-area apartment complex
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Florida woman strolls out millionaire off scratch-off ticket
Port Saint Lucie, FL2 days ago
Here’s how many people were arrested, ejected from the 2023 Florida State Fair
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man home from the hospital after being pronounced dead by medics
Clearwater, FL22 hours ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS4 hours ago
One of Davis Islands’ largest waterfront properties hits the market
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Florida 1 week before his wedding, report says
Tampa, FL2 days ago
4 teens arrested in 15-car burglary spree in Polk County, deputies say
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Family of Lakeland man killed by police at wedding reception to file lawsuit
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Couple reimbursed after trash company accidentally threw away furniture
Dade City, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy