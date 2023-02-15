Snoop Dogg, Al Green and More to Headline 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival
At least a few hip-hop and R&B legends will be rolling through Cincinnati as a part of the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival.
From July 20-22, around 80,000 people from around the country will flock to Cincinnati to attend one of the largest music festivals in the nation. Not only does the music festival boost Cincinnati's role in the national music scene, but it also has a sizable economic impact on the region. According to a press release, the festival has a $107 million annual economic impact.
On Feb. 15, festival organizers revealed in a press release that the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival will be headlined by Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star and Gerald Albright on July 21. Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown will headline the festival on July 22.
