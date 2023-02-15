Snoop Dogg, Al Green and More to Headline 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival

Snoop Dogg will be headlining the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival

At least a few hip-hop and R&B legends will be rolling through Cincinnati as a part of the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival.



From July 20-22, around 80,000 people from around the country will flock to Cincinnati to attend one of the largest music festivals in the nation. Not only does the music festival boost Cincinnati's role in the national music scene, but it also has a sizable economic impact on the region. According to a press release, the festival has a $107 million annual economic impact.



On Feb. 15, festival organizers revealed in a press release that the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival will be headlined by Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star and Gerald Albright on July 21. Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown will headline the festival on July 22.



Snoop was originally a headliner for the 2020 Cincinnati Music Festival until it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Green's last performance at the Cincinnati Music Festival was in 1974.



Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox headlined the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival .



The first day of the festival, July 20, features a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Artists participating in the hip-hop tribute have yet to be announced.



The tribute to hip-hop will take place at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center while the performances on July 21 and 22 will take place at Paycor Stadium.



Tickets for the festival can be purchased now by calling 513-924-0900 or through Ticketmaster beginning Feb. 18.



For more information about the Cincinnati Music Festival, visit cincymusicfestival.com .