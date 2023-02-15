Open in App
Wyoming State
KSN News

Republican who ousted Liz Cheney endorses Trump’s 2024 bid

By Mychael Schnell,

8 days ago

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), the lawyer who ousted former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from Congress last year, endorsed former President Trump’s 2024 bid for president on Wednesday.

The endorsement came one day after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, formally entered the race , giving Trump his first GOP primary opponent.

“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024,” Hageman told Breitbart in a statement. Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC also sent out her comments.

Trump endorsed Hageman in 2021, shortly after she announced her bid for Wyoming’s at-large House seat. Trump had vowed to remove Cheney from her perch in Congress and he chose Hageman as the person to do just that.

The then-congresswoman became one of Trump’s top targets after she opposed his claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Hageman went on to beat Cheney in Wyoming’s Republican primary in August by more than 35 percentage points, and she later sailed to victory in the November general election.

Cheney in September said she would not vote for Hageman in the general election. The ex-congresswoman and scion of former Vice President Dick Cheney has since said she is “thinking about” running for president.

Hageman’s endorsement of Trump came the same day that Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, threw his support behind Haley . He previously supported Trump and on Jan. 6, 2021, he voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results from Pennsylvania.

“We are at a pivotal point in our nation.  While the Republican candidates, values, and messages have done very well here in South Carolina, that hasn’t been the case everywhere across our great nation,” Norman wrote on Twitter .

“It’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor and my good friend, Nikki Haley!” he added.

Hageman on Wednesday said Trump “was one of the best presidents of my lifetime.”

“His policies were great for Wyoming and the Country as a whole. He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us,” she added.

