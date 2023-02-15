24 inches of snow falls in Colorado, up to 18 inches may still fall in some areas

Nearly every Coloradan woke up to snow on the ground on Wednesday morning, with more on the way.

Highest totals were reported on Wolf Creek Pass, where 24 inches of snow has already landed. San Isabel, in the area of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, also saw big totals – about 16 inches so far. It's also worth noting that higher peaks in these areas probably saw a bit more snow than was reported at measurement locations.

The I-25 corridor got hit hard, as predicted, with Pueblo getting close to 7 inches in some areas, with similar totals seen in parts of Colorado Springs – though most of the Springs got about 3 to 4 inches. The west side of the Denver metro area also got snow totals in the 5 to 7 inch range, with Genesee getting even more snow – last reported at 9.2 inches. Downtown Denver got about 3 to 4 inches, meanwhile, Boulder got about 6.5 inches. North of Denver, Estes Park and Fort Collins reported lower totals of about 1 to 2 inches.

While the Central Mountain region and the northwest corner of the state have been getting some big totals with recent storms, both of these areas were mostly missed. One to 4 inches were reported along I-70, with only about two inches landing in Steamboat Springs. Note that while totals were reportedly lower in this part of the state, roads have become slick and some closures are in place.

In other words, the San Juans and the Sangre de Cristos got hit hard, along with the I-25 corridor south of Denver. Totals were right in the range of what was expected.

The real kicker with this storm is that heavy snow is still falling, with big totals expected to stack on already significant snow throughout the rest of the day.

The heaviest snow on Wednesday will be falling in the Eastern Plains region and the southeast corner of the state. The southern end of I-25 beyond Pueblo will also get hit hard. Trinidad, for example, may get up to 18 inches of additional snow as the day continues.

Find a projection of additional snowfall through Thursday morning below:

Dangerous travel conditions are expected to persist around much of the state, likely to get worse on parts of the Front Range, Eastern Plains, and in southern Colorado as the day continues. Frigid temperatures and blowing snow will add additional layers of risk.

Find additional weather alerts and forecast updates on the National Weather Service website .

