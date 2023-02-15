Open in App
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best

By Cory Woodroof,

8 days ago
Travis and Jason Kelce have had one of the most emotional past couple of weeks that a pair of NFL players could have.

The ballyhooed “Kelce Bowl” pit Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, as you well know by now.

It ended up that Travis Kelce ultimately hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

The brothers saw their parents get plenty of love during the Super Bowl media frenzy, something that made Jason Kelce visibly emotional during the Kelces’ latest episode of their podcast New Heights.

The entire experience really seems to have made a deep impression on the eldest Kelce brother, the kind that not even a Super Bowl win can really match.

Jason Kelce’s insight into his mom Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl love is especially powerful.

I mean, that’s pretty awesome. The joys of football do not seem lost on Jason Kelce, nor does the impact that brotherly love can have on a career seem to be lost on Travis Kelce.

It’s hard not to be just incredibly happy for the Kelce family and what they’ve all gotten to experience in the last few weeks. It’s a moment in time that they’ll undoubtedly cherish forever.

