The Challenge: World Championship: Meet the cast of legends and champions who will compete on Paramount+

With series name like The Challenge: World Championship, you’d better have a cast worthy of that title.

And that’s the truth: The global version of the MTV reality competition series that will premiere on March 8 on Paramount+ (and a sneak preview will be on MTV at 8 PM ET that night) has so many former champions to work with some huge names from other versions of the series (USA and Australia).

Per a release: “In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired with a “Challenge” Legend, a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series, who will serve as their partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. Together they will work towards the most difficult challenge of them all: the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000.”

Check out the cast and a first look at it below:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny Bananas

Kaycee Clark

Nelson Thomas

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

The MVPs from

Ben Driebergen (from The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

Worth noting, per the release: “Additional cast from ‘The Challenge: Argentina’ and ‘The Challenge: UK’ will be announced at a later date following each series’ finale.”