USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Challenge: World Championship: Meet the cast of legends and champions who will compete on Paramount+

By Charles Curtis,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Blk_0koLi1xi00

With series name like The Challenge: World Championship, you’d better have a cast worthy of that title.

And that’s the truth: The global version of the MTV reality competition series that will premiere on March 8 on Paramount+ (and a sneak preview will be on MTV at 8 PM ET that night) has so many former champions to work with some huge names from other versions of the series (USA and Australia).

Per a release: “In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired with a “Challenge” Legend, a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series, who will serve as their partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. Together they will work towards the most difficult challenge of them all: the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000.”

Check out the cast and a first look at it below:

Amber Borzotra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqfw8_0koLi1xi00

Darrell Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNfZQ_0koLi1xi00

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny Bananas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XcI2_0koLi1xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntzHp_0koLi1xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Goh2L_0koLi1xi00

Kaycee Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmpjE_0koLi1xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJQ1Q_0koLi1xi00

Nelson Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCcks_0koLi1xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdIjn_0koLi1xi00

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JD6qd_0koLi1xi00

Wes Bergmann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v6eM_0koLi1xi00

Yes Duffy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VVti_0koLi1xi00

The MVPs from

Ben Driebergen (from The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

Worth noting, per the release: “Additional cast from ‘The Challenge: Argentina’ and ‘The Challenge: UK’ will be announced at a later date following each series’ finale.”

