New on the Horizon: Lydia Shire to open new restaurant in Seaport

BioMed Realty Executes Lease with Lydia Shire for Restaurant Concept at Seaport Science Center

BOSTON, MA (February 15, 2023) – BioMed Realty – a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries – executed a lease with renowned, James Beard award-winning chef Lydia Shire for a restaurant concept at Seaport Science Center, a 492,000 square-foot life science redevelopment in Boston, MA. Slated to open in 2024, this new concept will complement the venerable Scampo which Shire opened at the Liberty Hotel in 2008.

BioMed Realty and Chef Shire are pleased to deliver this vibrant restaurant at Seaport Science Center, a property that is surrounded by some of the world’s most influential companies and top research institutions in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Boston. The restaurant will be on the ground floor of the building with connection directly into the building’s lobby. The partnership with Chef Shire will expand beyond the walls of the restaurant with collaboration opportunities for tenant events in the building’s six-story atrium and all-season roof deck.

The design of the 13-floor Seaport Science Center features state-of-the-art lab and collaborative spaces, a luminous six-story atrium and winter garden, an all-season roof deck and an array of amenities. The property is built for multi-tenant use with robust infrastructure to accommodate a range of tenant lab and office requirements.

Since being acquired by Blackstone in 2016, BioMed Realty’s investment in Massachusetts and its life science industry has continued to deepen over time. Within the Boston/Cambridge market, BioMed Realty has an operating portfolio of 5.6 million square feet with 1.9 million square feet of in-process development.

The address of the Seaport Science Center is 601 Congress Street in South Boston’s Seaport District.