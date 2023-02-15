What does this all mean for Rihanna?

The lofty numbers are a feather in the cap for Rihanna's career. But what does she gain from her performance?

The NFL will certainly benefit in future Big Games—ads this year cost a record $7 million per 30-second spot . The increased viewership totals from Sunday's broadcast will drive that number higher in the future.

However, the NFL doesn't pay Super Bowl halftime performers . This means Rihanna isn't generating direct revenue despite engaging more viewers than most previous halftime performers.

Instead, she'll get a boost in other ways. Rumors are swirling that Apple—which stole the halftime show sponsorship from Pepsi for a reported $50 million —is paying Rihanna millions to participate in a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Super Bowl halftime show. On top of that, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty clothing line dropped a football-themed collection last month, and she teamed up with Mitchell & Ness to produce Super Bowl-themed merch.

So, even if Rihanna isn't getting direct compensation from the NFL for her record-smashing performance, the hype generated from the halftime show will help line her pocketbook in other ways. Plus, wowing nearly 119 million people isn't bad, no matter how you slice it.