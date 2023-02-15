Rihanna helped bring Super Bowl viewership out of a dip

The biggest takeaway from Rihanna's performance—and the game as a whole—is that it was a return to form.

After Lady Gaga performed at Super Bowl LI in 2017 (where the New England Patriots staged the improbable 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons to win 34-28 in overtime), television viewership for the halftime show and the game dwindled. The numbers reached a low point in 2021, when an average of 91.6 million tuned into the game and around 96 million saw the Weeknd get lost in a fun house maze. The 2021 game was ultimately a 15-year low .

Of course, those are linear television figures, which don't capture streaming totals. Streaming has been steadily on the rise since the New York Giants' second victory over the Patriots in 2012 became the first Super Bowl with an online streaming option. This year reached a new high with an average of 7 million streams. However, past streaming totals don't capture the halftime show's viewership for earlier Super Bowls. This data also doesn't factor in co-viewing from multiple devices.

Regardless of the angle, Rihanna crushed it. With 118.7 million viewers tuning in for her performance across television and streaming, the self-made billionaire set a new benchmark for the halftime show. Even if you subtract this year's 7 million streaming figure from 118.7 million, Rihanna's show marks one of the strongest-performing halftime shows since 2017. But the raw numbers don't tell the full story.