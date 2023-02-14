BSM boys basketball stays hot

Red Knights maintains lead in Metro West with win over reigning champion Jefferson

Benilde-St. Margaret’s second-ranked boys basketball team in Class AAA pushed its winning streak to six games following 78-72 win Feb. 11 at Hermantown.

The win followed a pair of Metro West Conference victories including a 71-67 final at New Prague on Feb. 7 followed by a 76-58 win over Jefferson back at Haben Center on Thursday evening in front of a crowded gym.

The Red Knights remain at the top of the Metro West standings with a 7-1 record, one game ahead of Waconia (8-11 overall, 6-2 conference) and two games ahead of Chanhassen and Orono with similar 5-3 marks in conference play.

Waconia was the last team to beat the Red Knights which came back on Jan. 27 in a 75-72 final in overtime, three days after escaping with a 69-68 win over Chanhassen at the Haben Center on Jan 24.

Thursday’s win over Jefferson completes the season series sweep as BSM only led 32-30 at the break.

Coach Damian Johnson said offense isn’t an issue for the team but rather their defensive approach remains a concern, despite winning 17 games before Valentine’s Day.

“Energy on defense, that’s all I wanted to see,” Johnson said as his team stopped Jefferson’s five-game winning streak. “We competed yesterday at practice and that carried over in the game. Now we’re going to keep competing at practice to make sure that carries over in those close games.”

Red Knights sophomore Jalen Wilson had 23 points in a matchup of highly-coveted college recruits as Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag had 28 points. Following Wilson was the young cast of leaders including freshman Christian Wiggins whose free throws down the stretch put the game out of reach. He finished with 16 points while junior Jayden Daisy had 11 points and sophomore Jaleel Donley had 10 points. Sophomore Abu Keita was busy on the floor, creating chances or frustrating the opposition on defense. He scored four points.

BSM outscored Jefferson 44-28 during the second half to take control of the game as Jefferson’s misses and turnovers compounded their issues.

“When the guys come in locked-in the play, usually the results are similar to this,” Johnson said. “When we have games where they guys are sleepwalking and not running, which we have a young team so that’s going to happen, that’s when we get those closer scorers.”

Dealing with the pressure associated with being a highly-ranked team on the road is something Johnson feels he needs do to better as the coach. “With so many young players, you overlook teams with their records and I’ve got to do a better job as a coach reminding them we have bigger goals so we can’t sleepwalk or be lackadaisical. We have to come out and play every game,” he said.

“When you are at the top, everyone’s trying to knock you down toƒ the bottom so I hope they start seeing that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot every game.”

With so many options to score on offense, Johnson said that makes his job that much easier and allows him to focus on the defensive side.

Since winter break, the team hasn’t worked with the same rotation as players deal with ankle injuries and illness.

Part of that rotation is managing the minutes to keep everyone as fresh as possible for the final month of the regular season.

BSM hosted Park on Valentine’s Day before visiting Chanhassen on Friday and hosts Waconia on Feb. 21.