Auston Matthews Returns for Maple Leafs Against Blackhawks, Where to Watch, Odds

The star forward is confirmed to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup after a stint on the injured reserve with a knee sprain.

Auston Matthews is back

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed his star’s status ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matthews was expected to return after he took part in a full practice with the club on Tuesday. But the 25-year-old had to see how he felt in the morning and receive clearance from the medical team, which evidently he received.

On Jan. 27, the Maple Leafs announced that Matthews would be out of the lineup for a minimum of three weeks.

The Maple Leafs and Matthews caught a bit of a break that the Arizona native's injury intersected with a league-mandated week off from action. He elected to stay in town to continue rehabbing the knee and it certainly looks like that decision is paying off in allowing him to return earlier than expected.

Matthews will skate on a line with Michael Bunting and William Nylander, despite the fact that he was reunited with Mitch Marner for one game before his knee injury occurred.

Matthews has 25 goals and 28 assists in 47 games this season.

Other lineup changes see Calle Jarnkrok move from the top-six group of forwards to the third-line, right-winger position.

Alex Kerfoot will stay on the second line but move to the winger to skate with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Alex Steeves is bumped out of the lineup to make room for Matthews.

On defense, Justin Holl will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He was a -3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Conor Timmins will draw back in and play in his first game since. Jan. 27.

Where to watch

The game can be seen across Canada on Sportsnet. Views in the United States can catch the game on TSN.

Odds

The Maple Leafs are a -550 favorite on the money line. That means you'd have to wager $550 to win $100 on a Toronto victory straight up against the Blackhawks.