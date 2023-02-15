Open in App
Dallas, TX
Paul George Opens Up On 'Challenge' To Face Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant In The Western Conference

By Orlando Silva,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnOZk_0koLRDQi00

Paul George talks about the upcoming challenge of facing the new-look Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, respectively.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Western Conference has transformed after the 2023 trade deadline, with a series of teams landing incredible players, trying to improve their level to compete against the top dogs in the conference.

This is now the wild wild West , and several teams are ready to make their case for the 2023 NBA championship, especially the two that made the biggest additions last week. The Phoenix Suns landed Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving .

These two have drastically increased their chances of winning the championship this year, and everybody is paying attention to what they do now, as these two teams could easily face in the Western Conference Finals this season.

Paul George Is Aware That Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Will Be A Problem

The Los Angeles Clippers also added interesting pieces and now have a better case for the championship, too. Added to the Denver Nuggets and maybe the Memphis Grizzlies, these three teams appear to be the highest favorites to come out of the West this season.

Paul George talked about the potential showdowns with the Suns and Mavericks, admitting that it can be tough for the Clippers, but they're confident they can beat anybody in a seven-game series.

"I like how we look. I think we match up with anybody, but I think it's gonna be a challenge regardless. I think we have the group to really go out there and compete... It's best of 7. There's really no cakewalks."

The Clippers have been perennial candidates to win the championship since 2019, and four years after they acquired both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they're ready to finally get over that hump and win it all. This won't be an easy task, but they're confident that things can work in their favor. PG13 is confident in his team, and as long as he and Kawhi are healthy, the Clippers will have a chance to compete against anybody.

