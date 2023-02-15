Michael Jordan Wore A Shirt "We Want Our 40 Acres And A Mule" During Practice, Referring To A Promise For Freed Slaves

Michael Jordan's iconic "We Want Our 40 Acres And A Mule" t-shirt goes viral.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is truly one of the most influential players to ever step foot on the hardwood in the history of the NBA. Usually, when people talk about Jordan, they think of his impact on the growth of the league around the globe.

Well, it's no surprise that Jordan indeed played a huge role in the success of the NBA. It's one of the reasons why Michael Jordan is still considered the greatest athlete of all time , even after retiring from the league several years ago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

But before being a former NBA superstar, Jordan is an African-American human being. Evidently, Mike has always tried to help the black community .

Michael Jordan Sent A Message With "We Want Our 40 Acres And A Mule" T-Shirt In Practice

Taking a stand for your own community is something that every person in the world has the right to do. Be it your average person or Michael Jordan , unarguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

Keeping that in mind, Jordan once decided to remind everyone of the promise which was made to the freed slaves. Jordan did so by wearing a "We Want Our 40 Acres And A Mule" t-shirt during one practice session.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Michael Jordan wears a "We want our 40 acres and a mule" shirt during practice. The saying is referring to an order which promised freed slaves that every family would be given a plot of land, measuring up to 40 acres. 40 acres and a mule is also the name of Spike Lee's film company

"40 Acres And A Mule" is a well-known part of the Special Fields Order No. 15. It was a wartime order issued by Union General William Tecumseh Sherman during the American Civil War.

The order was given in order to promise the freed slaves a piece of land no larger than 40 acres. Although the promise was made, it was later rescinded after the death of the 16th U.S. President, Abraham Lincoln.

The order may have been rescinded, but the African-American community hasn't forgotten about it. Renowned American filmmaker Spike Lee even named his film production company "40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks" in hopes of getting the promise fulfilled.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.