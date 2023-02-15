When accounting for the average number of viewers across the whole game, Rihanna still pulled impressive figures

Halftime show viewership strongly correlates to the number of overall viewers the game averages (see the first visual in this story). This makes it difficult to compare the value of raw halftime figures year-to-year. Instead, a better metric is to take the halftime show audience and divide its difference by the game's overall average. This (usually) generates a growth figure that makes comparing shows from various years easier, which is especially important when networks are changing how they incorporate streaming data into their viewership totals.

Calculated this way, Rihanna's show still dominates. Her halftime performance drew in 5% more viewers than the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles averaged throughout the game. That is the second-highest figure since the earliest data available in 2011, trailing only the 5.6% bump Lady Gaga scored in 2015.

It's also worth noting that, on average, the halftime show draws 3.1% more viewers than the rest of the game. Rihanna bested that average by a solid 65%, meaning her appearance at the Super Bowl had well beyond the impact of a normal halftime show.