Nearly 119 million watched Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show—here's how that really compares to past performances

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday dazzled in more ways than one.

For starters, the Barbados-born singer became the first performer to take the Super Bowl halftime stage pregnant—a fact she hinted at in an interview before the show .

Next up are the viewership numbers. Rihanna's performance, which included plenty of her most popular bops such as "Only Girl (In the World)" and "Umbrella," was seen by 118.7 million viewers across linear television and streaming, according to figures released Monday by Fox .

Fox noted in its release that Rihanna's show drew the highest number of viewers since Katy Perry's 2015 performance (which featured the awkward dancing of the famous Left Shark ), becoming the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show on record with 118.7 million viewers. The network neglected to mention Perry's exact total; however, other news outlets have reported that Perry's performance pulled 121 million viewers. Stacker combined Fox's released data with other Nielsen data compiled via news reports and press releases to gauge the viewership of Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011, the earliest year with readily available figures.

So, then, how does Rihanna's performance stack up to past halftime shows—at least ranked according to television viewership? Let's dig in.