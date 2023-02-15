Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reveal Matching 'Commitment' Tattoos

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made sure their first Valentine's Day as a married couple was one to remember . On Tuesday night (February 14th), JLo revealed that two of them got tattoos to honor their relationship. She took to Instagram to show off her tattoo, which is an arrow going through an infinity symbol, and Ben's which is two crossed arrows tied together with the letters "J" and "B" between them. "Commitment" Lopez captioned the post along with the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow and #ThisIsMeNow, a reference to her upcoming album. JLo also promised that more details about the couple's Valentine's Day will be shared soon in her exclusive newsletter On The JLo .

As usual, the post received thousands of comments from fans and celebrities alike in awe of JLo and Ben's storied relationship . The post also received a sweet comment from Dunkin' following the couple's recent ad for the coffee company that aired during the Super Bowl. The ad features Affleck, one of the chain's biggest celebrity fans, working the drive-thru window and taking selfies with actual customers. Before the commercial ends, JLo pays him a visit. "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asks him.

Before news of the commercial broke, the couple made headlines in January for surprising unsuspected customers stopping for their morning coffee at a Dunkin' in Massachusetts . "I looked and it was Ben Affleck serving my coffee," one customer shared.