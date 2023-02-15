Panthers 'Expected' to Have Interest in Derek Carr

Will Carolina go with another veteran quarterback in 2023?

Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and Baker Mayfield.

What do they all have in common? They're all veteran quarterbacks that Carolina brought in to hopefully be the answer at the most important position and gave them a second chance or in Cam's case, third chance, at being a starter in the league.

This offseason, it could be Derek Carr.

Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders informed Carr that he would be released and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN , he is expected to draw interest from the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, amongst others.

In nine years with the Raiders, Carr completed 64% of his passes and threw for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns to 99 interceptions. Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler and finished 3rd in MVP voting in 2016 and sixth in Offensive Player of the Year voting that same season.

According to spotrac , Carr's estimated market value is $37.7 million/year. A three-year, $113M deal would make him the 9th-highest paid quarterback in the league.

