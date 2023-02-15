Open in App
Denver, CO
Report: Broncos will not put Garett Bolles on trade block

By Jon Heath,

10 days ago
The Denver Broncos are not looking to move one of their top two offensive linemen this offseason.

In a since-deleted tweet, KOA Radio posted on Tuesday evening that the Broncos are “looking into shopping LT Garett Bolles,” according to a report from the station’s Benjamin Allbright.

That report was quickly rebuffed by several other reporters, including KMGH-TV’s Troy Renck. “Bolles will not be put on trade block,” Renck tweeted on Tuesday evening, citing an unnamed source.

Bolles, who will turn 31 in May, has salary cap hits of $17.8 million this year and $20 million in 2024. By today’s left tackle market standards, that’s not an unreasonable contract for Denver.

Bolles would undoubtedly have trade value, but the Broncos can only add so many new starters up front this spring. Bolles and guard Quinn Meinerz might be the team’s only two returning offensive line starters in 2023. Replacing four of the five starters would be a big task in one offseason.

Of course, things can always change in the NFL, but as of Feb. 15, Bolles is expected to remain in Denver.

