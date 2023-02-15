Open in App
MadameNoire

Of Course, Naomi Osaka Pulled Up To Super Bowl LVII To Show Rihanna Love

By Natasha Decker,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPv2z_0koLJYrh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbB17_0koLJYrh00

Source: Raymond Hall/Getty; Gregory Shamus/Getty / Getty

Naomi Osaka joined tens of thousands of fans on Super Bowl Sunday as they cheered on Rihanna during her epic halftime show Feb. 12.

The four-time Gram Slam champion shared on Instagram that seeing RiRi perform at the Super Bowl was an opportunity too good to miss. Osaka shared photos of herself in her game day outfit and a clip from her POV of Rihanna singing “Umbrella” during the halftime show.

Osaka wore a top covered in anime characters with a polka dot black mesh frilly skirt. The Louis Vuitton brand ambassador accessorized the look with a Twist MM handbag the luxury brand collaborated on with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The purse features Kusama’s Infinity Dot print in red and white and retails for $5,350.

“Only Rihanna would get me to come out the house ❤️🏈,” Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

Celeb Moms!: Naomi Osaka and Rihanna

While there are probably many reasons Osaka was rooting for Rihanna on the Super Bowl stage, one of the biggest might be that the two powerhouse moguls are both expecting mothers.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her 13-minute-long halftime performance as she rocked the venue singing “Work,” “All of the Lights,” “Diamonds” and many more of her chart-topping hits.

Osaka announced she is pregnant with her first child in January. Along with a picture of a sonogram and a lengthy message, the tennis champion shared that she’s excited to embrace motherhood as a new chapter.”

“I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life,” the 25-year-old tennis pro penned. “But I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

Read more about Osaka’s pregnancy reveal down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Naomi Osaka Pregnant With Her First Child And Announces Hiatus From Tennis”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown & JAY-Z React To Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance
Glendale, AZ10 days ago
Julia Fox Carries a 6-foot-tall ‘Body Bag’ Purse in Towering 9-Inch Pleaser Heels
New York City, NY6 days ago
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cropped T-Shirt & Jeans In 1st Photos After Super Bowl Performance
Santa Monica, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy