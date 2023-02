goal.com

Kathryn Mayorga's lawyer ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo $335,000 in legal fees after dismissal of rape lawsuit By James Hunsley, 9 days ago

The lawyer of Kathryn Mayorga, who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in 2009, has been ordered to pay the player $334,637.50 to reimburse legal fees. ...