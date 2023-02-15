VFW state Patriot's Pen winner pledges to be a great American citizen

A Monticello sixth grader’s pledge to be kind, grateful, and a valuable citizen has earned recognition from local and state veterans.

Nolan Green, who attends Monticello Middle School, is the regional and state winner of the VFW’s annual Patriot Pen essay contest.

Nolan emerged as a region and state winner after being recognized as a top essayist at the local level by members of Monticello’s VFW Post 8731.

“My pledge to all veterans is to be kind, be trustworthy, be helpful and to be a good citizen,” Nolan told the Monticello Times.

6th graders in the Monticello School District wrote essays for the Patriot Pen project as part of a language arts assignment.

The VFW organization sponsors the essay contests to encourage students to learn more about the history of our country and to be more aware of the veterans who have served their country. The 2022-23 Patriot’s Pen theme is “My Pledge to our Veterans”. The essay’s length must be 300-400 typewritten words.

All entries begin at the VFW Post level. Post winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the District level. The District level winners proceed to compete at the Department (state) level. The state winners proceed to the national level. The first place Patriot’s Pen national award is $5,000.

Monticello Middle School was buzzing on a recent Friday afternoon when students learned that members of VFW Post 8731 were on site to announce the local winners of the Patriot Pen contest.

“We we’re called down to the auditorium,” Nolan recalled.

Nolan was not hopeful that he would be among those recognized.

“I did not think that I had won,” he said.

He didn’t win- first place.

When the second-place honorees were called, Nolan was among them.

“I was super-excited,” Nolan confessed- and not only because the winning students received a pizza party from the VFW.

After being a winner at the local Monticello level, Nolan’s essay moved on to the district level based out of Sauk Rapids where it was named the district winner.

It was the first time an essay from Monticello had been named a district winner, said Nolan’s mother Kari Green.

Soon his essay was named the top winner at the state level.

As the state Patriot’s Pen winner, Nolan was invited to a banquet in Brooklyn center where he read his essay before 400 people.

After reaching the end of his essay, Nolan received a standing ovation.

Nolan is now waiting to hear if winning a national award is in the cards- as well as a trip to Washington, D.C.

The son of Mike and Kari Green, Nolan was inspired in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest by his grandfather Denny.

Nolan’s grandfather served in Vietnam and died before Nolan was born from the effects of Agent Orange.

When Nolan isn’t writing award-winning essays, he’s active in the Boy Scouts and Boy Scout leadership. He also enjoys volunteering in the Monticello community.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com