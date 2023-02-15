Boston Mom, 21, Allegedly Killed Over Explicit Photos 'Didn't Deserve' To Die

A 21-year-old woman who was stabbed to death allegedly over sexually-charged pictures she got from another girl's boyfriend did not deserve to die, people known to her are saying.

Brianna Brown was a mother who also ran her own piercing business in Boston, according to her Facebook profile . The 21-year-old allegedly got "explicit photos" from the boyfriend of her suspected killer, 16-year-old Wilmary Mejia, along with another girl, Boston25 reports .

Mejia, who prosecutors said had the "intent of fighting," took a bus to a house in Jamaica Plain where she allegedly stabbed Brown and a 17-year-old girl on Saturday evening, Feb. 11, Boston Police report. Brown later died at a local hospital while the 17-year-old is expected to survive.

"Brianna Brown, you definitely didn’t deserve to go out that way," one Facebook user wrote . "Rest in the sweetest place."

"I just made an appointment to get my tongue pierced, another Facebook user wrote . "Sending prayers to her family and son."

A knife, believed to the the weapon from the attack, was found at a construction site where Mejia was arrested later Saturday night, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Mejia is being held without bail after appearing on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in West Roxbury Municipal Court on Monday, the office continued. She will come back to court for a probable cause hearing on March 24.