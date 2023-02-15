Ohio, Indiana comfort dogs brought to help MSU community cope with tragedy

(CBS DETROIT) - Lutheran Church Charities brought comfort dogs from Ohio and Indiana to East Lansing to help comfort individuals as they process and cope with the tragic shooting at Michigan State University.

The following people invited K9 comfort dogs and the Hearts of Mercy and Compassion Ministries to be present throughout the community this week:

Rev. Dr. Jamison Hardy, Bishop & President, English District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod

Rev. David A. Davis, The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Michigan District President

Rev. Curt Dwyer, Lead Pastor, and Rev. James Robinson, Campus Ministry Pastor, at Martin Lutheran Chapel in East Lansing

Comfort dogs Anna and Claudia from Ohio and Caleb and Dove from Indiana were at the vigil held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Martin Luther Chapel, located at 444 Abbot Road in East Lansing.

On Wednesday, therapy comfort dogs Jared from Indiana and Jude from Michigan will join the rest of the team on Wednesday.

"Please pray with LCC while we are present with the Michigan State University community and with all of the first responders who heroically responded during this incredibly difficult time," the Lutheran Church Charities said.