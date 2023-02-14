Two legislative measures seek reports on North Korea activity

U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) has joined two colleagues in introducing measures requiring the President of the United States to provide Congress with reports on North Korea’s activity.

The North Korea Sanctions and Policy Enhancement Act and the Korean Interdiction and Modernization Sanctions Act, recently detailed by Steel, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Del. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS-At Large), would enable Congress to use intelligence to strategically counter and deter Kim Jong Un’s North Korea regime.

Several of the reporting requirements in both bills are slated to expire or already have expired, including reports to Congress on North Korean arms trafficking, enhanced at-sea inspections, cybersecurity; North Korea – Iran cooperation, and international financial messaging.

“These reports are vital as Congress shapes its response to North Korea’s continued aggression on the Korean Peninsula,” Steel said. “We must be completely clear on the danger posed by North Korea in order to properly respond with sanctions and other deterrents. This bill reaffirms our commitment to addressing North Korea’s significant threat to the national security of the United States and our allies.”

Connolly said Congressional oversight of Kim Jong Un must continue.

“I thank Rep. Steel, who is among the first Korean American women to serve in Congress, for leading this effort to assert Congress’ role in assessing and addressing the national security threat that North Korea poses to the United States, our strong allies in South Korea and Japan, and partners in the Indo-Pacific,” Connolly said.

Del. Amata said the legislation provides continuity in domestic policy while providing clarity of purpose to keep the Pacific region secure from North Korea’s regime.

