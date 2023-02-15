LSU-South Carolina women's basketball game was the most-watched regular season contest since 2010

Despite playing hours before Super Bowl LVII, the biggest women’s college basketball game of the 2022-23 season drew a massive audience.

With an average viewership of 1.5 million viewers (and a peak at 1.6 million), Sunday’s battle between undefeated LSU and South Carolina squads was the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game since 2010. The game between South Carolina and UConn broke that record the previous week, but the Tigers’ contest against the Gamecocks surpassed that one.

This was in spite of the fact that the game wasn’t particularly close, especially down the stretch. South Carolina won comfortably 88-64, but LSU only dropped two spots from No. 3 to No. 5 after the road loss against the defending national champions.

We could be poised for a rematch between the two in the SEC Tournament, and that game would certainly draw a fairly large audience, as well.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno