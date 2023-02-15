IOB Announces Scavenger Hunt Winners

These 10 small containers were hidden throughout Ingleside on the Bay, part of the 3rd annual Scavenger Hunt, the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee announcing the winners last week.

Courtesy: Ann Nyberg

A small peninsula community, bordered on one side by a crude oil tank farm and its neighbor, Ingleside on the other, Ingleside on the Bay’s more than 600 residents have a host of interactive events to choose from each year thanks to the volunteer efforts of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, the group currently seeking candidates to fill two open seats. Last week, they announced winners of the 3rd annual Scavenger Hunt, residents tasked with trying to find 10 hidden markers based only on a series of written clues.

Here's who succeeded in the challenge, announced by the City Council February 7. We’ve also included the list of clues, and the answers. Organizers also thanked everyone who participated, as well as prize donors McV’s Convenience, and Blackbeard’s Too.

1st place Kaylee Chiddix 2nd place Marietta Grimes 3rd place Team Blumerich, Morgan & McGlaun 4th place Amber & David McNeil Honorable Mention Becky Camp

Here were the clues:

1. (yellow) Come during 5:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. getting rid of your trash looking west – At the wall down on Bayshore at trash can by fence.

2. (pink) I’m blue with nothing to say – Brass Turtle sign on Starlight and 1069

3. (ivory) Not needed oh where to go – Arms of Hope Drop box by McV’s

4. (lavender) Pickle, tennis basketball lucky 13 – 13th stump with the ropes by basketball court in park

5. (coral) The anchor of our entertainment district – at anchor at entrance to marina

6. (purple) 3 sided by 4 sided @ number 5 – at station 5 pump at the triangle.

7. (green) Just hanging out thinking about past, present, future – memorial bench at city hall.

8. (beige) 2 X 45 please use caution when heading north – 90-degree sign on South Starlight and Bayshore

9. (orange) halfway between # of octopus arms used to keep us safe – Bayshore & Sandpiper in the middle of the barricades.

10. (white) Paying respects to Dee & June Bug – On Live Oak and Anacua on fence line at stone for 2 dead dogs.