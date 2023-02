The Tigers had a prime chance to end their losing skid on Tuesday night on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.

LSU led the game at half, and despite squandering that lead and having to come back in the final minutes, the Tigers retook the lead with 11 seconds to play on a floater from KJ Williams. However, they allowed a quick, go-ahead layup for Georgia, and a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass all but ended the game for LSU in a 65-63 loss.

With the losing streak now at 13 games, coach Matt McMahon will just have to hope the Tigers can end that skid when they host one of the worst teams in the SEC in South Carolina on Saturday. Here were the best photos from the loss to Georgia.