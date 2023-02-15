This Budget-friendly Hack for DIY Laundry Detergent Will Have Everyone Ditching Generic Detergent

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to cleaning, the best, simplest, most cost-effective, and environmentally friendly items are often those you already have in your pantry, such as baking soda. You can even make laundry detergent with it that actually works. That's right!

The owner of the TikTok account @thegallowayfarm demonstrates in her video how you can easily make your own laundry detergent with a few ingredients you probably already have on hand. Let's take a look!

Say no more!

All you need for this DIY concoction are salt, baking soda, Castile soap, a few drops of essential oils, and water.

First, you'd add 14 cups of water to a big pot, heat it up until it's almost boiling, then add 1 cup of baking soda and 1/2 a cup of salt, stir it until it's all dissolved, and then pour it into a dispenser jar once it's cooled a bit. Next, you'd add 1 cup of Castile soap, such as Dr. Bronner's, and then just an extra splash of your favorite essential oil.

That's it.

She mentioned stirring it before each use because the ingredients separate, but if you use an emulsifier, such as polysorbate-20, it will no longer separate. When it comes to the salt you're using, you can use Epson salt or table salt. You could also use white vinegar, washing soda, or borax.

We love this laundry hack, as it will save you money in the long run. However, TikTok was split on this based on the comments, and many people questioned whether essential oils and salt were good choices.

We believe you should try it out for yourself and decide if it works or not.

