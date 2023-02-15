Market Minute: Twitter CEO Search, EU Gas-Powered Car Ban & Subway Sale

"

During a video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elon Musk said that he's looking to "find someone else" to lead Twitter by the end of 2023. Between now and then, he said his goal is to "stabilize the organization" and make sure "it's financially in a healthy place." Musk hinted in December that he would step down eventually but didn't provide specifics.The European Union has approved a law that will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles from the trading bloc by 2035. In addition, the EU will require cars sold by 2030 to cut emissions by 55 percent from 2021 levels. While some automakers are resisting the rule, others are being proactive. Volkswagen said it will only produce EVs in Europe by 2033.After weeks of speculation, Subway has confirmed that it is considering a sale. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that it had hired advisors to look into a deal that could value the company at more than $10 billion. However, "there is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur," the company said in a press release. "J.P. Morgan is advising the company and will conduct the sale exploration process." Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Same-store sales in North America were up 7.8 percent in 2022. "