Open in App
KOIN 6 News

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Jocelina JoinerAlexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg15n_0koL0Cl700

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koL0Cl700
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koL0Cl700
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
February snow causes widespread power outages in Oregon, SW Washington
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN4 hours ago
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN3 days ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV2 days ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Portland homeowner hit with $20K sidewalk repair
Portland, OR1 day ago
2 teen suspects in custody after stabbing of a 15-year-old
Hillsboro, OR23 hours ago
Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial
Colorado Springs, CO1 hour ago
VIDEO: Record snowfall in Portland captured in drone footage
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Remains of missing Auburn University student ID’d 47 years after his car was found
Auburn, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS4 hours ago
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Hillsboro police confirm assault, road closure in SE
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
WATCH: KOIN 6 News’ Jeff Gianola takes a snowy drive
Portland, OR1 day ago
How much snow has fallen where you live?
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Officials: Murder victim found at Happy Valley apartment fire
Portland, OR1 day ago
Deputies, out-of-state suspects ID’d in Wilsonville shooting
Wilsonville, OR1 day ago
Search underway for man accused of killing 71-year-old in Oregon City
Oregon City, OR2 hours ago
Man wounded by deputy identified after shots fired in Troutdale
Troutdale, OR1 day ago
Driver in fiery speed racing crash dies at hospital
Portland, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy