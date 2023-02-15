Garden Communities Celebrates its Newest ‘Golden Resident’

LAKE HIAWATHA, N.J. - Garden Communities named Knoll Gardens resident Ann Bologna Kempczynski a Golden Resident at a special ceremony at its Lake Hiawatha apartment community. The Golden Resident program honors those who have lived in their apartments for 50 or more years.

In recognition of these longtime residents being the backbone of its residential developments, Garden Communities provides its Golden Residents with more than just congratulations for their loyalty – they also get a year of free rent. Members of both the Garden Communities corporate and Knoll Gardens operational teams were among the attendees at a recent ceremony celebrating Kempczynski’s Golden Resident status.

“It was so adorable,” said Kempczynski, who was given a large cardboard sign thanking her for her long-time residency. The sign, she joked, will be hung in her garage, since “it doesn’t match the décor of my apartment.” She also received a box of chocolates and two dozen roses.

Kempczynski moved to her apartment in 1969. “A friend had lived here, and it was a good opportunity rent-wise,” she said. “I lived in Paterson, and this was like the country. I love it here. The people are so nice and I’ve made many friends.”

Kempczynski speaks fondly of the many meaningful friendships she developed with her neighbors over the years. To her, not only is Knoll Gardens itself attractive, but so is its Morris County location. When her job moved to Parsippany, Kempczynski could “roll out of bed and be at work.” She also added how convenient Knoll Gardens is for those who use public transportation; shopping opportunities also are nearby and easily available.

A year’s free rent, she added, is a “wonderful reward.” Reminiscing about her many years in the apartment, the Knoll Gardens resident said that, while she has left the layout itself basically unchanged, she does decorate for the holidays.

Kempczynski, who worked for many years at Roche Pharmaceuticals, is now retired and enjoys spending time with her “wonderful significant other” of 30 years. She also takes her responsibility of giving back to the community seriously, volunteering for a number of veteran service organizations, including the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. “My father, his father, and my uncle all were in the service,” she said. “It’s near and dear to my heart.”

