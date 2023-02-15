Open in App
Rahway, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Heads 'Into the Woods' for its Spring Musical

By David Brighouse,

8 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — Get ready to journey Into the Woods with Rahway High School (RHS), as the school's performing arts program brings to life one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Into the Woods tells the story of a baker and his wife, who embark on a quest to lift a family curse and end up meeting well-known fairy tale characters along the way. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and written by James Lapine, Into the Woods is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences for decades.

"An absolute monster of a score and script, Into the Woods has our kids here at RHS working together harder than ever this year," said director Zachary Love. "With beautiful music, a powerful message, and a showcase of unbelievable talent from students on all fronts, this is certainly not going to be one to miss! Our talented cast, crew, and orchestra have been hard at work to bring this show to life, and we can’t wait for you to join us for this magical journey."

The performances will be held on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the RHS Performing Arts Center, located at 1012 Madison Avenue.

Don’t miss your chance to see this imaginative retelling of classic fairy tales with a modern twist.

Tickets are $10-12 and available now at rwhs.booktix.com.

[Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DwBY_0koKziAk00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Town Council Presents Proclamation to West Orange High School Football Team
West Orange, NJ14 hours ago
Funeral Details Announced for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Sayreville, NJ1 day ago
Fire on Ashton Court in Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ1 day ago
Millburn Middle School Basketball Team Will Be Playing in the Semi-Finals on March 1
Millburn, NJ23 hours ago
In Newark, Rookie Officers Meet Community It Will Protect
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Local Father Saved by Children and Police while having a Heart Attack
New Brunswick, NJ3 hours ago
Montclair Councilor Yacobellis Under Fire, Faces Conflict of Interest Charges Regarding Lackawanna Plaza
Montclair, NJ21 hours ago
NJSIAA Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Rallies for Overtime Win
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Intruders Enter Scotch Plains Home, Take Keys, Personal Items and Two Cars
Scotch Plains, NJ3 days ago
Boys Basketball: Gym Cleared Prior to End of Cedar Grove's 50-35 State Tourney Win over Weequahic
Cedar Grove, NJ2 days ago
Bayonne Officials Eye New Areas for Possible Redevelopment
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Police Department Promotes 9
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Girls Basketball - Three Pointer in the Final Seconds Sends Roselle to the Quarterfinals of the State Tournament
Roselle, NJ1 day ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Approves One Application, Holds over Second Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Teen Charged in Double Stabbing that Claimed Life of 14-Year-Old Paterson Male
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Sunday Blaze
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Phillipsburg GOP Announces Candidate to Run for Town Council
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Police Make Narcotics, Weapon Arrests in Separate Incidents Monday
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth Fire Department & Police Department Respond to Multiple Vehicle Accident
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
Nutley Commissioners, Although Reluctant, Pass Mandated Housing/Renters Insurance Ordinance
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Livingston Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Thefts from Seven Vehicles
Livingston, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy