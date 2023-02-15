Rahway High School Heads 'Into the Woods' for its Spring Musical

RAHWAY, NJ — Get ready to journey Into the Woods with Rahway High School (RHS), as the school's performing arts program brings to life one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Into the Woods tells the story of a baker and his wife, who embark on a quest to lift a family curse and end up meeting well-known fairy tale characters along the way. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and written by James Lapine, Into the Woods is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences for decades.

"An absolute monster of a score and script, Into the Woods has our kids here at RHS working together harder than ever this year," said director Zachary Love. "With beautiful music, a powerful message, and a showcase of unbelievable talent from students on all fronts, this is certainly not going to be one to miss! Our talented cast, crew, and orchestra have been hard at work to bring this show to life, and we can’t wait for you to join us for this magical journey."

The performances will be held on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the RHS Performing Arts Center, located at 1012 Madison Avenue.

Don’t miss your chance to see this imaginative retelling of classic fairy tales with a modern twist.

Tickets are $10-12 and available now at rwhs.booktix.com.

