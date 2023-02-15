NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Find Mac Jones Receiver Help

New England Patriots fill two big needs - offensive tackle and receiver - in a new mock draft.

The New England Patriots have two big needs this offseason: offensive tackle and receiver. So what does a successful offseason look like for the Patriots?

Filling those needs would be a great start, and a recent mock draft from the NFL Network has them doing just that.

With the No. 14 overall pick, the Patriots are projected to select the left tackle out of the University of Georgia, Broderick Jones. New England could draft a new one with Isaiah Wynn, a former Bulldog himself, potentially heading for free agency.

Jones would give New England its franchise left tackle, presumably moving Trent Brown back to right tackle.

In his red-shirt sophomore season in Athens, Jones did not surrender a single sack. And despite not being the biggest in the class - 6-4, 311 pounds - he is predicted to be the second tackle off the board.

At No. 46, the Patriots' second-round pick, the NFL Network has them selecting receiver Quentin Johnston. A potentially surprising selection as many experts believe that the TCU Horned Frog could be the first wide-out off the board.

Johnston finished his college career with an outstanding junior season surpassing the 1,000-yard mark with six touchdowns on 60 receptions. In addition, his 6-foot-4 frame would give the Patriots a sheer mismatch who can stretch the field vertically and horizontally.

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .