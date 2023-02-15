100+ Presidents Day Deals on Amazon You Can Shop Today

Dont miss out! Amazon is already featuring low prices for Presidents Day.

Presidents Day Sales are right around the corner, but you don't have to wait until February 20 to start filling your digital cart with the best deals around. Amazon is already brimming with must-have savings on everything from mattresses to clothing and everything in between...and best of all? You can shop them all right now without having to use coupon codes or wait for special deal days.

That means if you're ready to dive in and take advantage of some of the best prices of the season so far, you can do so right now. The only hard part? Trying to figure out which deals to shop first. We've done the hard work for you and found some of the best deals around. So, all you need to do is get scrolling and shop 'til you drop! Here the best 100 best Amazon sales right now.

The 100 Best Amazon Presidents Day Sales 2023

Best Presidents Day Furniture Deals on Amazon



This attractive end table is not only modern and sturdy, but it has a slim profile that makes it a great fit for anywhere in your home. Plus, it's 75% off, which makes it just $25.99, down from its normal price of $94.99. That's some major savings, especially if you're looking to place more end tables around your home. Honey-Can-Do C End Table (was $94.99, now $24.99)

Other Presidents Day furniture deals include:

Best Presidents Day Mattress Deals on Amazon

This Leesa mattress is an excellent pick for anyone who loves memory foam, and it's a whopping 43% off. It features premium foam for pressure relief as well as a responsive spring system to keep you comfortable and supported as you sleep. Also, it helps keep you cool thanks to its added airflow and 789+ individual springs. Leesa Original Hybrid 11-inch King Mattress (was $1,799, now $1,019)

Other Presidents Day mattress deals include:

Best Presidents Day Tech Deals on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) , Originally $249, Now $199.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), as these wireless earbuds offer hands-free access to Siri , rich sound quality, and user-friendly touch controls. This model comes with the Apple-designed H2 chip for advanced audio performance and best-in-class active noise cancelation as well. For this price, you get a pair of buds that perform fantastically. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Originally $249, Now $199.99 at Amazon

Other Presidents Day tech deals include:

Best Presidents Day TV Deals on Amazon

This crisp 75-inch TV is perfect for entertaining, catching up on your favorite shows or gaming. Its Quantum Mini LEDs ensure bright colors and deep blacks, while its Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI-based deep learning to help optimize and upscale the content you enjoy. If you're looking for a new TV, you can't go wrong with this one. Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (was $2,597.99, now $1,997.99)

Other Presidents Day TV deals include:

Best Presidents Day Kitchen Deals on Amazon

Coffee Gator Espresso Machine (was $149.99, now $116.72)

If you've been looking for an affordable espresso machine, this is it. This is a semi-automatic model that lets you make your own at-home beverages. Use premade pods or ground beans to control the taste, then you can use the milk frother to make whatever coffee drink is calling to you. It has a compact footprint, it's easy to clean and it's perfect for use with espresso cups. Coffee Gator Espresso Machine (was $149.99, now $116.72)

Other Presidents Day kitchen deals include:

Best Presidents Day Home Deals on Amazon

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum (was $499.99, now $429)

This robot vacuum has everything you need to keep a super tidy home. It has a bagless, self-emptying base to help you hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris as well as incredible suction for the deep-cleaning power you didn't know you needed. Program and schedule it to patrol your home to vacuum when needed, and it'll even return to its base, recharge and return to pick up where it left off as needed. Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum (was $499.99, now $429)

Other Presidents Day home deals include:

Save 45% on American Soft Linen Towel Set with 2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, and 2 Washcloths (was $72.95, now $39.99)

Save 30% on Mellanni Hotel Luxury 1,800 Thread-Count Sheet and Pillowcase Set (Queen-Size) (was $47.97, now $34.97)

Save 16% on Himoon Cooling Pillows (2-Pack, Standard Size) (was 24.99, now $20.89)

Save 36% on Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Duvet Insert (was $41.99, now $26.99)

Save 5% on Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum with Swivel Steering (was $199.99, now $189.99)

Save 18% on Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum (was $59.99, now $49 on Amazon)

Save 50% on Bedsure Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket Grey (was $39.99, now $19.99 on Amazon)

Save 30% on Pipishell Coat Rack Stand with 3 Height Options and 8 Hooks (was $39.99, now $27,99 on Amazon)

Save 20% on Elemuse Full Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper (was $199.99, now $159.99)

Save 31% on 4-Quart Ninja Air Fryer (was $129.99, now $89.95)

Best Presidents Day Clothing Deals on Amazon

Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Pressed Boucle Wool Coat (was $325, now $109.72)

This cozy wool coat is super warm, so you can wear it just about any time the weather turns chilly. It's made from both wool and polyester and comes in three different colors: camel, charcoal, and red. And at this discount, you can get two coats for the price of one, since its 66% discount isn't playing around. This is a real wool jacket that you'll remain a staple in your closet for years to come. Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Pressed Boucle Wool Coat (was $325, now $109.72)

Other Presidents Day clothing deals include:

Save 37% on Champion Women's 7/8 Tight Leggings (was $35, now $21.95)

Save 24% on Hanes Men’s Beefy Long Sleeve Three-Button Henley (was $20, now $15.12)

Save 56% on Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear (was $53, now $23.29)

Save 37% on Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans (was $59.50, now $37.37)

Save 31% on Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid-Length Puffer Hooded Jacket (was $99, now $68.79)

Save 29% on Angie Women's Blue Printed Maxi Dress (was $31.50, now $22.42)

Save 38% on DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress (was $129, now $79.99)

Save 25% on Wrangler Western Mid Rise Boot Cut Jean (was $40, now $29.99)

Save 64% on Maggy London Halter Neck Maxi Dress (was $168, now $60.49)

Save 40% on Gloria Vanderbilt High Tapered Jeans (was $48, now $28.80)

Best Presidents Day Beauty Deals on Amazon

This serum is an excellent option for anyone looking for something gentle yet effective in terms of hydration and anti-aging properties. It contains "mucin," a snail secretion, which is perfect for enhanced moisturizing and can soothe damaged skin so you feel refreshed, comfortable, and hydrated in your own skin. And the fact that it's half off helps, too. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (was $25, now $19.95)

Other Presidents Day beauty deals include: