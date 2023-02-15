Change location
100+ Presidents Day Deals on Amazon You Can Shop Today
By Brittany Vincent,8 days ago
Dont miss out! Amazon is already featuring low prices for Presidents Day.
Presidents Day Sales are right around the corner, but you don't have to wait until February 20 to start filling your digital cart with the best deals around. Amazon is already brimming with must-have savings on everything from mattresses to clothing and everything in between...and best of all? You can shop them all right now without having to use coupon codes or wait for special deal days.
That means if you're ready to dive in and take advantage of some of the best prices of the season so far, you can do so right now. The only hard part? Trying to figure out which deals to shop first. We've done the hard work for you and found some of the best deals around. So, all you need to do is get scrolling and shop 'til you drop! Here the best 100 best Amazon sales right now.
The 100 Best Amazon Presidents Day Sales 2023
Best Presidents Day Furniture Deals on Amazon
Honey-Can-Do C End Table (was $94.99, now $24.99)
Honey-Can-Do C End Table TBL-08725 Black
This attractive end table is not only modern and sturdy, but it has a slim profile that makes it a great fit for anywhere in your home. Plus, it's 75% off, which makes it just $25.99, down from its normal price of $94.99. That's some major savings, especially if you're looking to place more end tables around your home. Honey-Can-Do C End Table (was $94.99, now $24.99)
Other Presidents Day furniture deals include:
- Save 26% on Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Rectangular Two Tone Sofa Table (was $478.08, now $350.91)
- Save 27% on Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf (was $69.99, now $41.45)
- Save 24% on BonVivo Massimo Small Desk (was $200.06, now $152.04)
- Save 30% on Walker Edison Industrial Wood and Metal X-Back Ladder (was $169, now $119)
- Save 62% on Armen Living Jaguar Dining Chair (was $200, now $75.64)
- Save 19% on Christopher Knight Home Ottilie Fabric Storage Ottoman (was $203.99, now $140.94)
- Save 26% on Livinia Canberra Dining Table (was $270, now $169.95)
- Save 15% on Sauder Storage Cabinet, Cinnamon Cherry Finish (was $169.99, now $145)
- Save 38% on Designa Walnut Computer Desk (was $159.99, now $99.99)
Best Presidents Day Mattress Deals on Amazon
Leesa Original Hybrid 11-inch King Mattress (was $1,799, now $1,019)
Leesa Original Hybrid 11" Mattress, King, Premium Cooling Foam and Pocket Springs/CertiPUR-US Certified / 100-Night Trial
This Leesa mattress is an excellent pick for anyone who loves memory foam, and it's a whopping 43% off. It features premium foam for pressure relief as well as a responsive spring system to keep you comfortable and supported as you sleep. Also, it helps keep you cool thanks to its added airflow and 789+ individual springs. Leesa Original Hybrid 11-inch King Mattress (was $1,799, now $1,019)
Other Presidents Day mattress deals include:
- Save 11% NapQueen 8-Inch Bamboo Charcoal Twin XL Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress (was $179, now $159)
- Save 15% on Vesgantti Multilayer Hybrid Queen Mattress (was $389.99, now $329.88)
- Save 15% on Novilla 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress (was $316.99, now $269.99)
- Save 12% on Molblly 10-Inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam and Innerspring Full Hybrid Mattress (was $259.99, now $229.99)
- Save 22% on S Secretland 12-inch Queen Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress (was $369.99, now $269.99)
- Save 10% on Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Queen Mattress (was $499, now $449.10)
- Save 32% on Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch King Mattress (was $717.99, now $489.99)
- Save 7% on Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Full Memory Foam Mattress (was $205, now $189.99)
- Save 19% on Rimensy 10-Inch Full Hybrid Mattress (was $271.99, now $229.99)
Best Presidents Day Tech Deals on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) , Originally $249, Now $199.99 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
You can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), as these wireless earbuds offer hands-free access to Siri , rich sound quality, and user-friendly touch controls. This model comes with the Apple-designed H2 chip for advanced audio performance and best-in-class active noise cancelation as well. For this price, you get a pair of buds that perform fantastically. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Originally $249, Now $199.99 at Amazon
Other Presidents Day tech deals include:
- Save 9% on Apple AirPods Max (was $549, now $499.99)
- Save 30% on Apple AirPods Pro (was $249, now $199.99)
- Save 13% on Apple 2021 iMac (was $1,499, now $1,349.99)
- Save 50% on Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (was $199.95, now $99.95)
- Save 17% on Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones (was $349.95, now $290.64)
- Save 33% on Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus (Certified Refurbished) (was $179.99, now $119.99)
- Save 12% on iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop (was $449.99, now $394.90)
- Save 25% on Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (was $139.99, now $104.99)
- Save 25% on Kindle (2022) (was $99.99, now $74.99)
- Save 25% on Google Pixel Buds Pro (was $199.99, now $149.99)
- Save 41% on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (was $149.99, now $85.99)
- Save 26% on Tribit XSound Go Speaker (was $49.99, now $36.99)
- Save 30% on Skullcandy Dime Wireless Earbuds (was $26.99, now $18.94)
- Save 14% on Fitbit Charge 5 (was $149.99, now $128.99)
- Save 14% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pr o (was $499.99, now $429.99)
- Save 30% on Blink Outdoor Security Camera (was $99.99, now $69.99)
- Save 30% on Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera (was $34.99, now $24.49)
Best Presidents Day TV Deals on Amazon
Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (was $2,597.99, now $1,997.99)
SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 24x, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ Smart TV with Alexa Built-In (QN75QN85BAFXZA, 2022 Model)
This crisp 75-inch TV is perfect for entertaining, catching up on your favorite shows or gaming. Its Quantum Mini LEDs ensure bright colors and deep blacks, while its Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI-based deep learning to help optimize and upscale the content you enjoy. If you're looking for a new TV, you can't go wrong with this one. Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (was $2,597.99, now $1,997.99)
Other Presidents Day TV deals include:
- Save 21% on Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (was $759.99, now $599.99 at Amazon)
- Save 30% on Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (was $369.99, now $259.99)
- Save 15% on Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K 50-inch TV (was $1,497.99, now $1,280.02 at Amazon)
- Save 38% on Samsung S95B OLED 4K 65-inch TV (was $2,997.99, now $1,860.03 on Amazon)
- Save 15% on Sony X80K LED 65-inch 4K Google TV (was $999.99, now $848 on Amazon)
Best Presidents Day Kitchen Deals on Amazon
Coffee Gator Espresso Machine (was $149.99, now $116.72)
Coffee Gator Espresso Machine, Quick-Brew Espresso Maker with Milk Frother & 1.3 Liter Removable Water Tank
If you've been looking for an affordable espresso machine, this is it. This is a semi-automatic model that lets you make your own at-home beverages. Use premade pods or ground beans to control the taste, then you can use the milk frother to make whatever coffee drink is calling to you. It has a compact footprint, it's easy to clean and it's perfect for use with espresso cups. Coffee Gator Espresso Machine (was $149.99, now $116.72)
Other Presidents Day kitchen deals include:
- Save 23% on De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine (was $155.95, now $119.95 at Amazon)
- Save 40% on Lodge Pre-Seasoned 5-Piece Cast Iron Set (was $150, now $89.90 at Amazon)
- Save 40% on Lodge 4.6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven (was $116.25, now $69.90 at Amazon)
- Save 35% on Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill (was $229.99, now $149.99 at Amazon)
- Save 31% on Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer (was $129.99, now $89.95 at Amazon)
- Save 31% on Ninja AF101 Air Fryer 4-Quart Capacity (was $129.99, now $89.95 on Amazon)
- Save 20% on Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker (was $149.99, now $119.99 on Amazon)
- Save 20% on Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker (was $49.99, now $39.99 on Amazon)
- Save 32% on Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker (was $189.99, now $129.99)
- Save 32% on Panini Maker (was $59.95, now $40.95)
- Save 13% on Hamilton Beach Food Processor (was $79.99, now $69.99)
Best Presidents Day Home Deals on Amazon
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum (was $499.99, now $429)
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, Bagless, Row-by-Row Cleaning, Perfect for Pet Hair, Compatible with Alexa, Wi-Fi, Gray
This robot vacuum has everything you need to keep a super tidy home. It has a bagless, self-emptying base to help you hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris as well as incredible suction for the deep-cleaning power you didn't know you needed. Program and schedule it to patrol your home to vacuum when needed, and it'll even return to its base, recharge and return to pick up where it left off as needed. Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum (was $499.99, now $429)
Other Presidents Day home deals include:
Save 45% on American Soft Linen Towel Set with 2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, and 2 Washcloths (was $72.95, now $39.99)
Save 30% on Mellanni Hotel Luxury 1,800 Thread-Count Sheet and Pillowcase Set (Queen-Size) (was $47.97, now $34.97)
Save 16% on Himoon Cooling Pillows (2-Pack, Standard Size) (was 24.99, now $20.89)
Save 36% on Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Duvet Insert (was $41.99, now $26.99)
Save 5% on Shark NV356E 31 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum with Swivel Steering (was $199.99, now $189.99)
Save 18% on Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum (was $59.99, now $49 on Amazon)
Save 50% on Bedsure Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket Grey (was $39.99, now $19.99 on Amazon)
Save 30% on Pipishell Coat Rack Stand with 3 Height Options and 8 Hooks (was $39.99, now $27,99 on Amazon)
Save 20% on Elemuse Full Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper (was $199.99, now $159.99)
Save 31% on 4-Quart Ninja Air Fryer (was $129.99, now $89.95)
Best Presidents Day Clothing Deals on Amazon
Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Pressed Boucle Wool Coat (was $325, now $109.72)
Kenneth Cole Women's Asymmetrical Pressed Boucle Wool Coat, Camel, Small
This cozy wool coat is super warm, so you can wear it just about any time the weather turns chilly. It's made from both wool and polyester and comes in three different colors: camel, charcoal, and red. And at this discount, you can get two coats for the price of one, since its 66% discount isn't playing around. This is a real wool jacket that you'll remain a staple in your closet for years to come. Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Pressed Boucle Wool Coat (was $325, now $109.72)
Other Presidents Day clothing deals include:
Save 37% on Champion Women's 7/8 Tight Leggings (was $35, now $21.95)
Save 24% on Hanes Men’s Beefy Long Sleeve Three-Button Henley (was $20, now $15.12)
Save 56% on Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear (was $53, now $23.29)
Save 37% on Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans (was $59.50, now $37.37)
Save 31% on Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid-Length Puffer Hooded Jacket (was $99, now $68.79)
Save 29% on Angie Women's Blue Printed Maxi Dress (was $31.50, now $22.42)
Save 38% on DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress (was $129, now $79.99)
Save 25% on Wrangler Western Mid Rise Boot Cut Jean (was $40, now $29.99)
Save 64% on Maggy London Halter Neck Maxi Dress (was $168, now $60.49)
Save 40% on Gloria Vanderbilt High Tapered Jeans (was $48, now $28.80)
Best Presidents Day Beauty Deals on Amazon
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (was $25, now $19.95)
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dark Spots and Fine Lines, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, No Phthalates, Korean Skincare
This serum is an excellent option for anyone looking for something gentle yet effective in terms of hydration and anti-aging properties. It contains "mucin," a snail secretion, which is perfect for enhanced moisturizing and can soothe damaged skin so you feel refreshed, comfortable, and hydrated in your own skin. And the fact that it's half off helps, too. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (was $25, now $19.95)
Other Presidents Day beauty deals include:
- Save 35% on CeraVe Eye Repair Cream (was $19.99, now $12.97)
- Save 22% on Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener (was $49, now $38)
- Save 23% on Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil (was $29.99, now $23.19)
- Save 77% on Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner (was $16, now $3.74)
- Save 43% on Ricris Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner (was $29.99, now $16.99)
- Save 38% on L'Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum (was $32.99, now $20.17)
- Save 32% on Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha (was $24.95, now $16.99)
- Save 35% on Dyoac Premium Eyelash Growth Serum (was $25.99, now $16.99)
- Save 42% on TruRemedy Tea Tree Oil Body Wash (was $29.49, now $16.99)
- Save 25% on Body Restore Shower Steamers (was $39.97, now $29.97)
- Save 11% on Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser (was $14, now $12.49)
- Save 21% on Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Virgin Marula Oil with Retinol (was $59.15, now $47)
- Save 12% on Azurebeauty Dip Powder Nail Starter Kit (was $33.99, now $29.99)
- Save 52% on M3 Naturals Store Charcoal Exfoliating Body Scrub (was $49.99, now $23.80)
- Save 26% on d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum (was $35, now $26)
- Save 45% on Vaseline Illuminate Me Body Butter (was $18.17, now $9.99)
- Save 56% on First Botany Mango Butter Body Scrub (was $24.95, now $11.99)
